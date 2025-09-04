Head-To-Head Survey: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G4S and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 0 0 0 0.00 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.59%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than G4S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares G4S and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S N/A N/A N/A SuperCom 11.00% 45.38% 17.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G4S and SuperCom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuperCom $27.64 million 0.98 $660,000.00 $0.43 21.51

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than G4S.

Summary

SuperCom beats G4S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

