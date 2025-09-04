Raymond James Financial Initiates Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,352,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

