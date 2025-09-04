First Manhattan CO. LLC. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,275,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,255,000 after purchasing an additional 325,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.27.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

