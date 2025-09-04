PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) vs. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head-To-Head Survey

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $144.62 million 7.45 $160.98 million $0.72 17.19 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $564.63 million 1.11 $35.59 million ($0.66) -14.46

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -151.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 34.65% 7.68% 0.71% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.43% 1.61% 0.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 5 1 0 2.17 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.95, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

