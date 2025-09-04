Head-To-Head Contrast: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FirstCash and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 3 1 3.25 DLocal 0 5 4 1 2.60

FirstCash currently has a consensus price target of $142.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $13.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than FirstCash.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $3.39 billion 1.96 $258.82 million $6.51 23.00 DLocal $745.97 million 5.33 $120.42 million $0.48 29.02

This table compares FirstCash and DLocal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. FirstCash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.61% 16.63% 7.70% DLocal 16.90% 36.85% 14.87%

Summary

DLocal beats FirstCash on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. It serves cash and credit-constrained consumers. The company was formerly known as FirstCash, Inc and changed its name to FirstCash Holdings, Inc. in December 2021. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.