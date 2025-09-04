Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,503 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $301,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,867.04. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $613,755.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,479,224.76. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,234. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

