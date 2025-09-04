Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,651 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 205.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 458,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $364,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $4,781,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 120.5% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 25,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 657.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%.The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

