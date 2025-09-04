Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

