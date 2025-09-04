Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,279 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $21,066,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 978,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 392,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 459.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,292.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,185. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $14,924,815 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.33 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

