Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $997,136,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

