Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinetik by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.5%

KNTK opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 3.16. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 421.62%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

