iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF $EEMV Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

BATS:EEMV opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

