Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ringcentral worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 341,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 102,686 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 405.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ringcentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,362.34. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $825,129.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,935.66. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,392 over the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ringcentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -216.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ringcentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

