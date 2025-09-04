Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.7%

Devon Energy stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.