Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL Stock Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,733 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 723,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,856,017.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,252.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 204,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,279.72. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $354,614. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.9%

OCUL stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.50. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

