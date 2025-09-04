Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 114,816 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,816 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Omnicell worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMCL opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

