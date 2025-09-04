OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF $AUGW

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

