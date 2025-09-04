Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 15,000.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BTCO opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $122.66.

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

