OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF $ROBO

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,899,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.25.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

