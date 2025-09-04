OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF $EPU

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Up 2.0%

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

