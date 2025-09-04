OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF $TLTW

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TLTW opened at $22.68 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

