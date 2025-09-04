OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF $KEMX

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,282 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEMX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 445,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KEMX stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

