OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February $PBFB

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.21% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February by 117.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February by 188.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February alerts:

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PBFB opened at $29.27 on Thursday. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (PBFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBFB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.