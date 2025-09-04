OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF $MVPA

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $911,000.

Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF Price Performance

MVPA stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17. Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

About Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF

The Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks of any market capitalization. MVPA was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Miller.

