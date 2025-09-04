Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 300.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at $11,567,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1,818.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 292,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

