First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $348,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

