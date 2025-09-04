Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.