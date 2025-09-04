Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.
Amgen Stock Down 1.1%
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
