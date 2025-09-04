First Manhattan CO. LLC. Invests $257,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.47 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $132.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

