OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. ETF $IPAV

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAV – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,170 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 20.57% of Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAV opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

The Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. ETF (IPAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies outside the US that derive the majority of their revenue from infrastructure development. IPAV was launched on Aug 27, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

