OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF $IBD

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBD. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 74,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 613,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IBD opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.