OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SFLR stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $899.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

