Edward Md Kaye Sells 6,756 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,500. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7%

CYTK stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

