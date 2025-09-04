Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) CFO Sells $299,639.28 in Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

