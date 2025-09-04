PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL $PBJL Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL (NYSEARCA:PBJL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.88% of PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL Stock Up 0.2%

PBJL stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

About PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – July (PBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBJL was launched on May 7, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

