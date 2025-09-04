PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL $PBJL Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL (NYSEARCA:PBJL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.88% of PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL Stock Up 0.2%
PBJL stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.
About PGIM US LARGE CAP BUFFER 20 JUL
