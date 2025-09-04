Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE COF opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 464.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

