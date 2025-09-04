Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $525,350.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hugh Patrick Hatcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

