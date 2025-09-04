DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Insider Sells $414,628.70 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bratin Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 18th, Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

