Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $665,703.40 in Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

On Monday, August 25th, A Brent King sold 1,320 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $134,191.20.

On Wednesday, August 20th, A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $918,259.36.

On Thursday, July 17th, A Brent King sold 6,335 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $633,500.00.

On Friday, July 11th, A Brent King sold 7,865 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $747,175.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.3%

PFGC opened at $103.82 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.