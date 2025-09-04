GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Stephen Burns Acquires 1,549,823 Shares

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns bought 1,549,823 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,061,628.76.

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

GDI Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. GDI Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI is an integrated, internally managed commercial property investor with capabilities in the identification and execution of acquisition opportunities, and then the ownership, management, development, refurbishment, leasing, and syndication of assets. GDI is structured as a stapled security to enable it to participate in both the ownership of properties either directly (wholly owned) or indirectly (asset partnerships or co-investment stakes) via the Trust, and to receive earnings from fund management fees, car park operations, the provision of co-living accommodation, and development, via the Company.

