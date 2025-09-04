Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

SION opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. Sionna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $185,724.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 547,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,689,048.43. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,744,962 shares in the company, valued at $106,840,198.08. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,671. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,639,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

