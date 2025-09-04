SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren Unterseher Sells 60,767 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 60,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $734,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,600,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,810,959.60. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $513.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 3.41. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 229,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Wall Street Zen cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

