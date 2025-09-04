Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,197,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 579,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

