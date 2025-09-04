JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,403,750. This represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

