JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target to $4.00

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 1.9%

Molecular Partners stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

About Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:MOLN Free Report ) by 455.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,494 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.50% of Molecular Partners worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

