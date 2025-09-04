JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target to $4.00

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Molecular Partners stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.
