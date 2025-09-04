Wells Fargo & Company Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $171.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. Insmed has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,048 shares of company stock worth $51,089,294. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,890,000 after buying an additional 59,952 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.