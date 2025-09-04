OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February $CPSF

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February (NYSEARCA:CPSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February Trading Up 0.0%

Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

About Calamos S&P 500Structured Alt Protection ETF- February

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – February (CPSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSF was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

