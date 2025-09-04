Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 655.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

