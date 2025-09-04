OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $42.16 on Thursday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

