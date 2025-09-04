OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF $EIPI

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,575 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 306.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 579,862.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 46,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EIPI stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

