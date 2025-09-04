Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

